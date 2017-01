Թուրքիա որպես ՆԱՏՕ-ի խնդրահարույց անդամ

[2] Turks torpedo Israel Navy participation in NATO op, The Jerusalem Post , 10.02.2012, http://www.jpost.com/Diplomacy-and-Politics/Turks-torpedo-Israel-Navy-participation-in-NATO-op

[44] Turkey won’t decide on air defense deal before, Burak Bekdil, Apr. 24, Hürriyet Daily News, 17.02.2015, http://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/turkey-wont-decide-on-air-defense-deal-before-apr-24.aspx?pageID=238&nID=78419&NewsCatID=483

[52] Key Nato posts go to pro-Russia hardliners in new Turkish purge, The Times, 10.12.2016, http://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/key-nato-posts-go-to-pro-russia-hardliners-in-new-turkish-purge-8x37c92h6