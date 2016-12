Sara Anjargolian

Dastakert: Waiting for a Copper Sunrise

Dastakert, a town in the Syunik Province of Armenia located south of Sissian, originally had 4000 residents. Today, the town’s population is 320. In 1952, a copper-molybdenum plant was built in Dastakert and the town experienced a “boom period.” Since the closing of the plant in 1975, all that has remained is the town’s “status” as an urban community. Most residents of Dastakert are refugees from Azerbaijan. 2-3 children are born in Dastakert on a yearly basis. There are plans to re-open the copper plant despite environmental concerns. Dastakert’s residents are anxiously awaiting the reopening of the plant, and with it, job opportunities.