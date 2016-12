Hrant Gadarigian

Newly Renovated St. Kirakos Church in Diyarbekir Opens its Doors Once Again

The newly renovated St. Kirakos Armenian Apostolic Church in Diyarbekir was re- consecrated on October 22 by a high ranking religious delegation from the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul led by Locum Tenens Archbishop Aram Ateshyan. The Divine Liturgy was celebrated the next day in the presence of some 1,000 individuals, including local officials and clergy from other denominations.