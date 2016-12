Ara Oshagan

Kashatagh region. The village of Hakari. The family of Artash from Gyumri

Ara Oshagan has also been photographing in Nagorno-Karabagh for the past 7 years for a book project with his father, well-known author, Vahe Oshagan. The book is entitled "The Spirit of Karabagh" (Karabaghi vokin) and will be published by Edition Paranthese in Marseille, France in 2007. Oshagan's photos from Karabagh have been featured in Photo District News and have won an award from the prestigious Visions 2001 National Photographic Project Competition sponsored by the Santa Fe Center for the. To learn more about his photography and projects, visit www.araoshagan.com.