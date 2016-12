Ara Oshagan

Kashatagh region. The village of Haykazyan. The family of Pargev Hambaryan

Ara Oshagan lives and works in the United States. He has been taking photographs in Nagorno Karabakh since 1999. This year he visited Karabakh once again. Hetq Online presents a series of Ara Oshagan's Karabakh pictures. To learn more about his photography and projects, visit www.araoshagan.com.