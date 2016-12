Hetq

The “Wings of Tatev”

The world’s longest cable car began operating in Armenia’s southern Syunik Marz. The cable car links the Tatev Monastery complex with the village of Halidzor. Officially named the “Wings of Tatev”, the cable car spans a distance of 5.7 kilometers and can carry 25 passengers at a time. It takes just eleven minutes to make the heavenly ride from one end to the other. Photos by Yeranuhi Soghoyan