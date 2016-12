Sara Anjargolian

I am Vahe Avetyan

Eight faces of Vahe Avetyan among hundreds who attended a candlelight vigil at Harsnakar restaurant in Yerevan on June 30 honoring the slain army physician. Avetyan was savagely beaten at Harsnakar restaurant by Member of Parliament Rouben Hayrapetyan's personal bodyguards. Hayrapetyan, aka "Nemets Rubo," a notoriously brash oligarch with close ties to President Sargsyan, owns the restaurant where the fatal beating occurred. Two other men were also beaten at the scene and are still being treated for their wounds at a local hospital.