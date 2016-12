Sara Anjargolian

Behind the Front: Nagorno-Karabakh’s Military Women

Although not often in the spotlight, the role of women in the Republic of Nagorno- Karabakh's armed forces is critical to the military's daily operations. Whether at headquarters in Stepanakert, or at bases on the front lines, the work of military women ranges from detail- intensive tasks such as accounting for every box of ammunition to the guarding of high-level classified information. This portrait series represents ten faces among the hundreds of military women working quietly in the shadows of NKR's armed forces.