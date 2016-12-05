Unlimited Movement - (flashmob video)

The winners of 2016 AEIF Arina Araratyan (IVLP Alum) and Shoghakat Galstyan (IVLP Alum) completed one part of their Unlimited Movement project.

To the tune of the “Waltz of the Flowers” by Peter Tchaikovsky, 80 dancers of all abilities waltzed on the steps of Yerevan’s Cafesjian Center for the Arts on October 15. Part of the “Unlimited Movement” project funded by the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund, the flash mob through its young dancers aimed to support youth with disabilities by showcasing their participation with professional dancers in this performance. Congratulations to Arina Araratyan, Shoghakat Galstyan, Tsolak Galstyan, Hayk Vardanyan, Artur Sahakyan and all the dancers!