Armenian Prime Minister and ADB Delegation Discuss Further Cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan today hosted a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headed by its Armenia Country Director Shane Rosenthal, this according to a government communique.

Karapetyan informed the delegation about reform steps his government is taking and plans to launch a Strategic Initiatives Center in Armenia. The prime minister stressed the importance of the ADB’s possible participation in these processes.

Rosenthal said the ADB is not only prepared to continue assisting joint initiatives in Armenia, but has also researched the country’s present needs and has assisted the Armenian government to meet its stated priorities.

The sides discussed ongoing joint projects to develop the transportation, energy and infrastructure sectors and to assist the private sector.

Photo (from left): Shane Rosenthal, Karen Karapetyan