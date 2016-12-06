Thursday, 22 December

Protesters Decry AmeriaBank Loan for Amulsar Mine


Opposing the launch of the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia, protesters demonstrated outside the offices of AmeriaBank in Yerevan to voice their displeasure regarding a recent bank decision to loan Lydia Armenia US$24 million.

The loan is scheduled to purchase mining equipment at Amulsar. Lydian Armenian is a subsidiary of Lydian International, a mineral exploration and development corporation registered in the Channel Islands.

The Amulsar mine is located 170km south of Armenia's capital Yerevan, on the border between the provinces of Vayots Dzor and Syunik.

The demonstrators also closed their accounts at AmeriaBank.


Society

