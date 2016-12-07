OSCE to Monitor Karabakh Line of Contact

The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan in the direction of the NKR Askeran region, north-east of Kengerli settlement on December 8, 2016, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Khristo Khristov (Bulgaria).

The NKR authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.