Armenia’s weightlifter Davit Hovhannisyan (77kg weight class category) walked away with a gold medal at the U20 European tournament in the Israeli city of Eilat by lifting 149kg in the snatch and 177kg in the clean and jerk.

Hovhannisyan is the 2015 Junior European bronze winner.

13 athletes represent Armenia at the Junior and U23 European Weightlifting Championships are underway in Eilat.