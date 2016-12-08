Design Plan to Restore Artsakh Mosque Finalized

A preliminary draft plan to restore the Upper Mosque in the Artsakh town of Shushi has been completed.

The work was carried out by experts from Iran at the behest of the Artsakh Ministry of the Economy.

On December 7, Artsakh’s Ministry of the Economy and the Iranian contractor signed an agreement stating that the draft documents have been handed over and accepted by the NKR government.

Artsakh Deputy Minister of the Economy Sergey Shahverdyan, in a press release, said that restoring the mosque has great significance in terms of preserving the country’s historical and cultural legacy, given that all such monuments, regardless of religious or cultural origin, are the historical property of the Artsakh people.

Blueprints for the work were drafted by the Eastern Historical Inheritance Rebirth Foundation, operating in Armenia, in cooperation with the Artsakh government.