Edward Nalbandian Meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

On the sidelines of the 23rd Ministerial Council of the OSCE member-states on December 8 Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, had a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, James Warlick, Stéphane Visconti and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.



During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. In this regard, Edward Nalbandian emphasized that for months Azerbaijan has been refusing to implement the agreements reached on the level of Presidents at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, thus hindering the creation of conducive conditions for the advancement of the negotiation process.