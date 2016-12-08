Thursday, 22 December

Official Launch of Locomotive Literary Journal in Yerevan


Yerevan’s Mirzoyan Library was this evening’s venue to celebrate the official launch of Locomotive & The Center for Creative Writing (CCW)--two new initiatives at the American University of Armenia.

“Locomotive is the first literary journal of its kind in Armenia and the region. Primarily non-Armenian writers are represented in its pages. These writers will be connected to Armenia and their works will be presented for international recognition from Armenia,” said Arto Vaun, Director of CCW / Founding Editor of Locomotive.

The inaugural issue of Locomotive is now available, showcasing the works of award-winning authors from the United States, Great Britain and Europe.

Readers can peruse a selection of works from the inaugural issue HERE


SocietyCulture

Home page
Print  

Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.

 
When reprinting or broadcasting any materials from HETQ.am, hyperlink is obligatory.
© 2016 Hetq online: All rights reserved.

About us

Address: 1/3, Str. Buzand, 8th floor,
Yerevan-0010, Republic of Armenia
Tel.: +374 10 563363
E-mail: info@hetq.am

  Made in: