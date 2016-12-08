Official Launch of Locomotive Literary Journal in Yerevan

Yerevan’s Mirzoyan Library was this evening’s venue to celebrate the official launch of Locomotive & The Center for Creative Writing (CCW)--two new initiatives at the American University of Armenia.

“Locomotive is the first literary journal of its kind in Armenia and the region. Primarily non-Armenian writers are represented in its pages. These writers will be connected to Armenia and their works will be presented for international recognition from Armenia,” said Arto Vaun, Director of CCW / Founding Editor of Locomotive.

The inaugural issue of Locomotive is now available, showcasing the works of award-winning authors from the United States, Great Britain and Europe.

