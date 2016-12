Customs officials in Armenia seized 1kg of methamphetamines at the Meghri border crossing with Iran on December 6, according to the country’s State Revenue Committee (SRC).

The SRC reports that the drugs were found hidden in a bag belonging to one of two passengers on a bus from Tehran to Yerevan who were deemed suspicious, leading to a luggage check.

Both passengers were arrested on charges of smuggling contraband.

An investigation has been launched.