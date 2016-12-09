Thursday, 22 December

The Colors of Armenia’s Mt. Yeranos


Narek Aleksanyan

Armenia’s Mt. Yeranos is located 30 kilometers southeast of the capital Yerevan, near the border separating the provinces of Ararat and Kotayk.

While not high for Armenian standards, at 1824 meters, it is the highest peak in the Yeranos mountain range. On a clear day, one can see the Azat River gorge, the Geghama Mountains in the distance, and even the peaks of Ararat and Aragatz. The skyscrapers of Yerevan and the capital’s TV tower are also visible.

Members of the Hetq staff climbed Yeranos with the ArmLand hiking club last Sunday.


1. ani22:23 - 10 December, 2016
how beautifull , thank you ! mery Christmas and a blessed sucessfull year to the crew of HETQ
2. Armine abrahamisn02:53 - 11 December, 2016
Beautiful and special to me Jesus knows how much I miss u my land of blood Armenia
