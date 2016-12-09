Armenian Minister, U.S. Ambassador Discuss Greater Trade and Investment

During a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said that the U.S. is a primary partner in the drive to attract foreign investment in Armenia.

“U.S. cooperation in the economic sector with Armenia is extensive. The programs conducted in various economic branches are quite productive,” said Minister Karayan.

Karayan told Mills about the platforms that the ministry has created to create dialog with the private sector, adding that the ministry is doing its utmost to make the voice of the business community heard.

“We are prepared to remove the obstacles to increase commerce and investments between our two countries by carrying out the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.

The agreement provides for the formation of the Armenian-American Council for Trade and Investment, which will examine bilateral trade, investment and related matters and issues relating to study ways of strengthening trade and investment between the two countries.