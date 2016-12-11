Presidents of Armenia and NKR Tour Defensive Positions in Artsakh

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and NKR President Bako Sahakian visited defense positions near the towns Mataghis and Talish in the north of Artsakh on December 10, this according to a press release issued by Sargsyan’s office.

The commander of the unit organized a demonstration for the presidents of the recent engineering works and new technologies designed to fortify the position.

The President of Armenia issued commendations to several servicemen for excellent service in their assigned tasks.

At another NKR defense location the opening ceremony for a barrack and service buildings took place. The presidents then attended a concert for the military staff which took place on the drill grounds.

In the evening, at the Culture and Youth Palace in Stepanakert, the Presidents of Armenia and NKR attended an event named Strong Faith, Powerful Army, Secure Homeland.