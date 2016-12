Azerbaijani forces fired fourteen 82 mm mortar rounds across the Karabakh Line of Contact in the southern Horadiz region last night, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire thirty times, firing more than 400 rounds of various caliber small arms.

Artsakh Defense Army units mostly refrained from responding, only firing when extremely necessary.

Currently, the situation along the border is relatively calm.

Photo: Armen Yeramishyan