Eurnekian and Armenian Prime Minister Discuss Future Joint Projects

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Argentine-Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian today discussed the prospects of carrying out new joint projects in Armenia.

In particular, the two discussed facilitating the development of infrastructure at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport and Gyumri’s Shirak Airport, as well as issues related to investment projects at the former foreign affairs ministry building in Yerevan.

Eurnekian welcomed the reforms initiated by Karapetyan’s government and said he would continue to invest in Armenia. The businessman said he was willing to participate in the Strategic Initiatives Center project.

Photo (from left): Eduardo Eurnekian, Karen Karapetyan