Mining Company and Armenia's Environment Ministry Agree to Create National Park

The mining company Lydian Armenia and the Armenian Minister of Nature Protection Artzvik Minasyan signed a Memo of Understanding to create a national park called Jermouk in Armenia.

Lydian Armenia, 100% owned by Lydian International Limited, is in the process of launching the Amulsar gold mine 170 kilometers south of Yerevan on the border between the provinces of Vayots Dzor and Syunik.

The mine is opposed by local environmental groups.

Minister Minasyan ruled out any behind the scenes tacit understanding reached by the company and the ministry that Lydian would receive favorable treatment for participating in the creation of the national park.

Photo (from left): Lydian Armenia Executive Director Hayk Aloyan, Minister Minasyan