Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire sixty times last night, firing some 900 rounds of various caliber weapons, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that intensive firing, including Istiklal long-range sniper rifles, was directed at Artsakh Defense Army positions in the southern (Hadrout) and eastern (Martouni) areas.

The ADA mostly refrained from responding in kind.

The ministry also refuted Azerbaijani claims that its forces shot down two Artsakh drones.