Thursday, 22 December

Armenia's Minister of Emergency Situations Dies in Yerevan Hospital



Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Yeritsyan passed away today in a Yerevan hospital.

The family of Yeritsyan, in office since September of this year, has provided no details regarding his death.


