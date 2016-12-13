Armenia's Minister of Emergency Situations Dies in Yerevan Hospital

Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Yeritsyan passed away today in a Yerevan hospital.
The family of Yeritsyan, in office since September of this year, has provided no details regarding his death.
