President of Artsakh Parliament Pays Working Visit to France

Artsakh National Assembly President Ashot Ghoulyan flew to France on December 13 on a working visit and first met with Guy Teissier, a member of the National Assembly of France and Vice-Chairman of the France-Karabakh Friendship Circle.

The two discussed future steps to strengthen cooperation between Paris and Stepanakert.

Ghoulyan then paid a visit to Armenia’s embassy in France and met with Armenian Ambassador to France Vigen Chitchyan and praised the high level of cooperation between the embassy and the NKR Permanent Representative in France Hovhannes Gevorgyan.

In the evening, Ghoulyan met with a group of French-Armenian community leaders and presented them with awards from the Artsakh president for their assistance to Karabakh.

Ghoulyan congratulated the award recipients, stressing the importance of the role played by the Armenian diaspora, particularly the French-Armenian community, in the development of Artsakh.

Photo (on right): Ashot Ghoulyan