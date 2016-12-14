Greek Writers Union Celebrates 120th Anniversary of Translating Armenian Poetry

On December 13, the Greek Writers Union (GWU) celebrated the 120th anniversary of translating Armenian poetry into Greek, this according to the Hayastan news network.

The Greek-Armenian Research Center, the local chapter of the AGBU, and the Ararat Cultural and Sports Union also helped organized the event.

GWU President Kostas Karousos noted that the event was the first of its kind in Greece and apologized that the GWU was late by seventy years.

GWU Vice President Pavlos Natanele said that if Greeks and Armenians are united by history, then their cultural ties only deepen their relations.