Thursday, 22 December

Society

Yerevan Municipality Allocates Apartments to Families of Policemen Killed in July Disturbances



The Yerevan Municipality will allocate apartments to the families of the two policemen – Yuri Tepanosyan and Gagik Mkrtchyan -  killed during the July public disturbances in the Armenian capital.

Photo (from left): Mkrtchyan, Tepanosyan


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 