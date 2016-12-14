Yerevan Municipality Allocates Apartments to Families of Policemen Killed in July Disturbances

The Yerevan Municipality will allocate apartments to the families of the two policemen – Yuri Tepanosyan and Gagik Mkrtchyan - killed during the July public disturbances in the Armenian capital.
Photo (from left): Mkrtchyan, Tepanosyan
