Head of Armenia's Sinjar Yezidi Union Complains to Prime Minister About Non-Invite to Minorities Meeting

Boris Mourazi, president of Armenia’s Sinjar Yezidi National Union (SYNU), has written an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, complaining that no officials from Sinjar were invited to a meeting with the prime minister on the topic of Armenia’s minorities.

Mourazi writes that the rebuff is even more surprising since it was Sinjar who first wrote to the prime minister with the proposal.

The Sinjar president, in his letter, assumes that Karapetyan’s assistants left the group out of the list of invitees because they wanted to keep the prime minister in the dark regarding the situation in the Yezidi community in Armenia.

Mourazi writes that the right to an education is being denied to most Yezidi women under the guise of traditional values, and that more than half never finish school.

Mourazi says that the Ministry of Education and Science has turned a blind eye to the problem and the meeting organizers wished to steer clear of such thorny matters.

The Yezidi activist adds that Yezidi youth are being indoctrinated and converted to Christianity in schools when taught Armenian church history, and that this violates their right to freedom of religion.

In conclusion, Mourazi writes that while he is certain that Karapetyan is not afraid of learning the truth, he should instruct his “handlers” to refrain from trying to silence the Sinjar Collective.

