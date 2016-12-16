Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Visits Armenia

A delegation headed by Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Georgi Mgebreshvili touched down today in Yerevan.
Welcoming the delegation was Armenia’s Chief of Police Vladimir Gasbaryan.
A delegation headed by Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Georgi Mgebreshvili touched down today in Yerevan.
Welcoming the delegation was Armenia’s Chief of Police Vladimir Gasbaryan.
Commented
Read
12.19.2016
Viewed 6091 times Is Aurora Compatible with Amulsar Mining? Open letter to Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan - PAEF
12.16.2016
Viewed 4775 times 1851 Stone with Armenian Lettering Uncovered in Kharpert
12.20.2016
Viewed 4084 times Head of Armenia's Civil Aviation Department: Russian Companies Don't Get Special Discounts at Zvartnots
12.16.2016
Viewed 3688 times EU to Invest 25.2 Million Euros in Armenia to Create Jobs and Strengthen Fiscal Governance
12.19.2016
Viewed 3347 times Azerbaijan Continues to Violate Karabakh Ceasefire
12.17.2016
Viewed 3283 times Karabakh Line of Contact Relatively Calm