Thursday, 22 December

ArmySociety

Karabakh Line of Contact Relatively Calm



The situation along the Karabakh Line of Contact was relatively calm last night, reports the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry says that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire around thirty times, firing 350 rounds of small arms.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 