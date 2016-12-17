Karabakh Line of Contact Relatively Calm

The situation along the Karabakh Line of Contact was relatively calm last night, reports the NKR Ministry of Defense.
The ministry says that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire around thirty times, firing 350 rounds of small arms.
