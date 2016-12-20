Former Armenian Defense Minister to "Actively Participate" in April 2017 Parliamentary Elections

Recalling his seventeen years as the defense minister of Armenia and Artsakh, Seyran Ohanyan, in a Facebook post, says he is committed to actively participate in political developments in Armenia and, in particular, in the April 2017 parliamentary elections.

Ohanyan writes that as an individual who took part in the creation of the state and the army, he cannot remain on the sidelines, as an observer, merely following ongoing strategic developments in Armenia, especially when a new political system is being formed.

The April 2017 elections are designed to transform Armenia from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government.

Armenia’s former defense minister writes that every political force – citizen and political party – has the right and obligation to contribute to such a process.

Ohanyan writes that he wants to utilize his experience and skills to achieve change in Armenia's domestic political life, and that he is consulting with political and cultural leaders to form a political team.

The former defense minister he only wishes to serve Armenia and that what’s needed today is a diversity of opinion in the country’s government circles.

He rhetorically asks, “If there is no second opinion, then how can one just the best?”

“I totally reject when the views and opinions of politicians lead to clashes and extreme conflict, to hate and mutual enmity. I am in opposition when diversity of opinion leads to a stage of slander and foul language, and to political persecution,” Ohanyan writes.

He writes that next year’s parliamentary elections are pivotal and just as important as all the previous presidential elections in Armenia.

Ohanyan writes that he chose Facebook to announce his upcoming political plans in order to receive public feedback and that he will post periodic updates there as well.