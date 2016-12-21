Iranian President Rouhani in Armenia

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani touched down today at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport and was met by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
Rouhani is in Armenia at the invitation of Sargsyan.
