Thursday, 22 December

International politicsPolitics

Iranian President Rouhani in Armenia



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani touched down today at Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport and was met by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

Rouhani is in Armenia at the invitation of Sargsyan.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Archive
 
 