Hetq reporter Yeranouhie Soghoyan won first prize at the “Suitcase 2016” annual media competition on key migration issues in the print media category.

The competition was in three categories – print media, television and radio.

The selection committee included specialists from the State Migration Service, the International Center to draft Migration Police, and partner organizations.

In all, 95 submissions (54 for print media, 19 for TV, and 22 for radio) were reviewed.