President Serzh Sargsyan Welcomes Iranian Leader to Armenia

Below is the official statement issued by President Serzh Sargsyan’s office regarding the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia.

The official welcoming ceremony for the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, who arrived to Armenia on official visit on December 21, took place at the Presidential Palace.

The President of Armenia held a private meeting with the President of Iran after which there took place a meeting in the extended format with the participation of the official delegations.

“Honorable Mr. President, I am happy to welcome you to Armenia. For the Armenian people, you are an awaited and valued guest, and we are hopeful that your first official visit in your capacity as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a new spirit and a new life to our cooperation. The Armenian-Iranian cooperation comes from the depths of the centuries, and based on that very solid foundation we formed our interstate relations in 1992. Today, 25 years later, I am very glad to be able to state that throughout this period of time there has been no instance that would darken our relations. We are thankful to the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the considerate attitude towards our relations. We have always been truthful and honest in our relations and are ready to carry on in the same spirit. Taking this opportunity, I ask you to convey my deep respect and best wishes to the Spiritual Leader of Iran Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei. Welcome to Armenia,” said the President of Armenia.

“Honorable Mr. President, I am very much grateful and happy to visit today the Republic of Armenia, the beautiful country - Republic of Armenia and capital Yerevan. We view the Republic of Armenia as a friendly country and we desire to further warm up and develop our bilateral relations. Our two nations belong to the same culture and civilization. Relations of our two peoples have always been warm and friendly,” said the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani at the meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan.