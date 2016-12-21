Yerevan Exhibition: A Photographer’s Private Room

A photo exhibition organized by 4 Plus Documentary Photography Center, with support from Lusadaran Armenian Photography Foundation, opened in Yerevan on December 21.

The exhibition, curated by Vigen Galstayn, will run until January 31st.

The exhibition’s Facebook page reads:

“Photography intrudes. It penetrates where the camera is often uninvited in order to record the issues and the images, which are of interest to the society. Thus, the photograph makes public that, which is usually intimate and private, uncovering the problems and links between the individual and the world at large. Pushing off this idea, the five photographers included in this exhibition turn themselves into objects of scrutiny and interpretation. Turning the camera upon their private environments, Nazik Armenakyan, Anush Babajanyan, Anahit Hayrapetyan, Piruza Khalayan and Nelli Shishmanyan investigate the borders of this interior space. Where do they begin and end for practicing, professional photographers who also happen to be wives and mothers?”