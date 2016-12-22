Armenia to Award $607,470 in Prizes to Top Athletes, Physicians and Physicians

The Armenian government backed a Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs bill today that will allocate 292 million AMD (US$607,470) in prize money to athletes, coaches, physicians and athletic organizations that achieved exceptionally high standards in the 2016 Olympic Games, in international and European competitions, the International Youth Chess Olympiad and the 2015 International Weightlifting Competition.
Diana Ghazaryan
13:46, December 22, 2016
