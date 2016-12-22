Sargsyan Meets with Russian Duma Delegation

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today met with a Russian delegation headed by Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the Duma’s Committee of CIA Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Compatriot Affairs.

The delegation is in Yerevan to take part in a joint session with the Armenian parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

Sargsyan said he was hopeful that the joint session of the Armenian and Russian parliamentary partners would be productive and lead to strengthened ties between the two states.

On December 23, the Russian delegation is scheduled to visit the Tzitzernakaberd Genocide Memorial Complex.