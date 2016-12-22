Armenia Closes 2016 with Yearly FIFA Ranking of 86

According to today’s FIFA world rankings, Armenia’s national squad has advanced one notch to 86th place with a score of 412.

Armenia’s national football team started 2016 with a ranking of 121.

The team’s worst annual ranking, 141, was in 1994. It’s best annual ranking was in 2013, in 35th place.

The highest ranking ever achieved by Armenia was in February 2014, in 30th place.

Argentina topped the annual ranking for 2016. Others in the top ten are Brazil, Germany, Chile, Belgium, Colombia, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Spain.

Photo: ffa.am