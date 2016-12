Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire 65 times last night, firing 1,200 rounds of small arms and mortars, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry reports that intense firing was directed at defensive positions in the eastern (Akna) and southern (Martouni) areas of Artsakh.

In the Martouni area, Azerbaijani forces used 60mm and 82 mm mortars.

Frontline positions of the Artsakh Defense Army are said to have fired back in the Martouni area.