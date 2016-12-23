New York Event: Referendum Rewind and The Diaspora-Armenia Reset

A group calling itself Justice Armenia will organize an event in New York on January 4 described as “an evening of exploration and discovery as we contemplate a new era in Diaspora-Armenia relations. One that is less about projects and more about principles. That builds more social and civic institutions than capital improvements. That’s more inclusive, collaborative, and direct.”

Robert Davidian’s recent film Referendum Rewind will be shown, followed by a discussion on how to develop a new long-term relationship with the citizens of Armenia.

The film takes a look at the challenges facing Armenia’s electoral system and the current mood of the people in Armenia.

Nate Schenkkan, Project Director at freedom House, will be the guest speaker.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at New York’s the Tribeca Film Center. Admission is $15. For Tickets