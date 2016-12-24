Hetq Reporter Wins Two COAF Media Awards

Hetq reporter Naira Hayrapetyan won two media awards in a competition organized by the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF).

The awards ceremony took place on December 23 in Yerevan.

Hayrapetyan won in the categories of “Most Emotive Article” and “Author of the Most Diverse Articles”.

To pick winners in these and three other categories – “The News Site with the Most Coverage of COAF”, “The Photo Embodying COAF the Best”, and “The News Site Covering Rural Problems the Most Objectively – the organization reviewed material published in news sites (TV, radio, print, online) from July 15 to December 15, 2016.