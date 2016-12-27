The IDeA Foundation reports that 37 Syrian-Armenians have so far relocated to Armenia under the auspices of the Assistance to Syrian-Armenians program.
37 Syrian-Armenians Relocate to Armenia with IDeA Foundation Help
10:35, December 27, 2016
