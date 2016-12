Three Armenian soldiers were killed early this morning near the Tavoush province village of Chinari in a firefight to prevent an Azerbaijan military unit of attempting to cross the border.

The news was reported by Artzrun Hovhannisyan, a spokesman for Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, in his Facebook page.

Hovhannisyan wrote that the firefight erupted around 10:17 a.m. The spokesman reports that sniper and mortar fire is still continuing 40 minutes after his post.