More Civil Society Reps to Sit on Armenia's Anti-Corruption Council

Armenian Minister of Justice Arpineh Hovhannisyan today announced that a greater number of civil society representatives would also be allowed to sit on the country’s Anti-Corruption Council.

Hovhannisyan said the new policy was a result of suggestions made by civil society organizations.

While many in Armenia feel that the anti-corruption campaign is mere window dressing and that top officials and oligarchs are given a free pass, Hovhannisyan said the inclusion of more civil society representatives would increase the council’s degree of accountability and transparency.