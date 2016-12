Artur Sargsyan, in pre-trial detention since July 31 for driving his car through a police cordon on July 26 to take food to members of the Sasna Dzrer armed group holed up inside a Yerevan police compound they seized, has been released according to a Facebook post by his lawyer Tigran Yegoryan.

Sargsyan still awaits trail on charges of holding hostages and illegal arms possession.