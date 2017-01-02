Monday, 02 January

Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 30 Times



Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire thirty times yesterday and last night, firing 300 small arms and sniper rounds, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.

The ministry says that Artsakh Defense Army units did not respond. 


