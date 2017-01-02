Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 30 Times

Azerbaijan violated the Karabakh ceasefire thirty times yesterday and last night, firing 300 small arms and sniper rounds, this according to the NKR Ministry of Defense.
The ministry says that Artsakh Defense Army units did not respond.
