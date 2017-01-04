Azerbaijan Violated Karabakh Ceasefire 40 Times

Azerbaijan’s military violated the Karabakh ceasefire forty times yesterday and last night, firing 700 rounds of various caliber weapons, reports the NKR Ministry of Defense.
The ministry states that NKR forces did not respond.
