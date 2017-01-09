Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyandiscussed trilateral economic cooperation with Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran SeyedKazemSadjadi and Ambassador of Turkmenistan MuhammetniyazMashalov today in Yerevan.

Welcoming the guests, the Prime Minister noted that the high level of Armenia’s political relations with Iran and Turkmenistan makes it possible to establish both closer bilateral economic ties, and expand trilateral economic cooperation.

“We are interested in the development of Armenia-Iran-Turkmenistan trilateral economic cooperation. We have the opportunity to increase the growth of trade turnover between our countries, and this meeting being held on the first working day of 2017 is the evidence of the importance of our cooperation,” the Prime Minister noted.

The Ambassadors of Iran and Turkmenistan congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Armenia on the New Year, noting that the governments of their countries are keen to expand relations with Armenia and stand ready to discuss further steps in that direction.

The meeting focused on the possibilities and prospects for the development of trilateral cooperation in the field of power engineering.

See full government communique HERE

Armenian Prime Minister Discusses Trilateral Cooperation with Iran and Turkmenistan

