Thursday, 12 January

ArmySociety

Situation Along Karabakh Line of Contact



The NKR defense ministry reports that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire thirty times yesterday and last night, firing more than 400 rounds towards Artsakh frontline positions.

The ministry says that Artsakh Defense Army units did not respond.


Home page



Leave a comment
Thank you for your comment. Your comment must be confirmed by the administration.


Latest news

All news

Archive
 
 