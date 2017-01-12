Situation Along Karabakh Line of Contact

The NKR defense ministry reports that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire thirty times yesterday and last night, firing more than 400 rounds towards Artsakh frontline positions.
The ministry says that Artsakh Defense Army units did not respond.
